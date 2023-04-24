Lancaster Women Killed In Motorcycle Accident In York County

FORT MILL, S.C. — A woman who was riding as a passenger on a motorcycle was killed in York County over the weekend, according to authorities.

The accident was reported early Sunday morning on N. Sutton Road and Derricks Crossing in Fort Mill. The York County Coroner says 52-year-old Anna Jorgensen, of Lancaster, was riding as a passenger on the motorcycle when the vehicle struck a curb, ejecting Jorgensen into the roadway.

Jorgensen was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities say pathology and toxicology results are pending. No other details have been released at this time.