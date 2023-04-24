“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Jamie Foxx Is Alert & Oprah Becomes Talk Of The Town
HOLLYWOOD, CA–In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea’, Jamie Foxx remains in the hospital but he is alert and talking from his hospital bed. Foxx suffered a medical complication last week in Atlanta. He is there filming his Netflix movie, “Back In Action”. Filming on the movie has continued. A stand-in has been filling in for Foxx on the set.
Oprah Winfrey is ruining her relationship with her neighbors. The media mogul is doing a home construction project. She is building a retainer wall to keep her property from flooding. Neighbors aren’t feeling the wall because they worry it will reroute the water to their yards.