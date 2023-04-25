A Few Showers Before A Soaking Rain Early Friday
Drier Saturday with rain returning Sunday
Forecast:
Tonight: Isolated late evening showers. Lows: Mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning. Widely scattered PM showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A lull in the rain through part of the day with another round in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s.
Friday: Friday looks to be our wettest day of the week with numerous showers. Highs near 70.
Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.
Have a great week!
Kaitlin