A Few Showers Before A Soaking Rain Early Friday

Forecast:

Tonight: Isolated late evening showers. Lows: Mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy in the morning. Widely scattered PM showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A lull in the rain through part of the day with another round in the evening. Highs in the upper 60s.

Friday: Friday looks to be our wettest day of the week with numerous showers. Highs near 70.