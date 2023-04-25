Missing 5-Year-Old Girl From Chapel Hill Has Been Located & Is Safe

UPDATE: CHAPEL HILL, NORTH CAROLINA — The Amber Alert has been canceled. Arielle Williams has been located and is safe.

Chapel Hill Police say, “This is an ongoing investigation. No other details are available at this time.”

—————————-

Police are seeking the public’s help in finding Arielle Williams, who was inside a stolen blue 2003 Dodge Durango.

The vehicle’s license plate is TDS 4340, but police say the license plate may have been removed.

Arielle is described as Black, about 3 feet, 6 inches tall and 45 pounds. She was wearing a tie-dye shirt, blue jeans and Adidas.