Boone Woman Hit And Killed By Vehicle On U.S. 321 In Watauga County

BOONE, N.C. — Troopers are investigating after a woman was hit and killed on U.S. 321 near Old U.S. Highway 421 in Watauga County.

The accident was reported around 7:30pm on Monday, April 24th. Troopers say a 2014 Ford Escape was traveling north on U.S. 321 and struck 57-year-old Tammy Wolfe while she was attempting to cross the roadway.

Wolfe died from the injuries she sustained in the accident at the scene, according to a news release.

The driver of the Ford remained on the scene and was not injured. During the on-scene investigation, the roadway was closed in the area for over two hours. Troopers say no charges are expected in the case.