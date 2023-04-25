Police Investigating After 16-Year-Old Shot In Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A teenager is recovering after being shot in the leg early Tuesday morning in Statesville. Police say they responded to a shots fired call on Inglewood Road just after 2am on April 25th.

Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.