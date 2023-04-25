We Rock Charlotte Celebrates Student Album & Music Video Release Party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — We Rock Charlotte, a local music and arts non-profit, is thrilled to announce the upcoming Student Album and Music Video Release Party, taking place on May 6th at the Independent Picture House. The event will feature the debut of original songs and stop-motion animation music videos created and produced by music students and participants of Amplify! Workshops.

Over the span of four months, We Rock Community members have come together to write original music, storyboard and produce their own music videos and animation shorts. Witness the magic of over 100 Charlotteans coming together to make this hour long film!

The release party will begin at 10am with a screening of the music videos, followed by a reception and panel discussion at Charlotte Art League. The panel will feature WRC students discussing the process of producing and releasing music, as well as answering questions from the audience. The reception will offer drinks provided by NODA Brewing and bagels by Crust Punk Baking.

We Rock Charlotte is proud to have the support of several community partners who have made this event possible, including Arts and Science Council, Blackbaud, Independent Picture House, Charlotte Art League, NODA Brewing, Crust Punk Baking, and Starlight on 22nd.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the hard work and creativity of our music students and workshop participants with this release party,” said We Rock Charlotte Executive Director Brit Swider. “This event is not only a celebration of their accomplishments, but also a chance for our students to spark connection with our community.”

The Student Album and Music Video Release Party is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased on a sliding scale at the We Rock Charlotte website. For more information about We Rock Charlotte and the Amplify! Workshops, visit their website. https://www.werockclt.org/

Tickets available here: https://www.werockclt.org/event-details/student-album-music-video-release-party