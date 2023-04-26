University Of Idaho Stabbings Survivor Fights Subpoena

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The stabbing murders of four off-campus roommates at the University of Idaho grabbed the attention of the whole country. Now, one of the two survivors of that gruesome night is fighting a subpoena for her to attend a hearing in June for the suspect.

The suspect’s attorneys say this witness, Bethany Funke, is the only person who has evidence that will clear the suspect. Bethany does not want to go to the hearing, and her attorneys are fighting to get the subpoena dropped. Can you imagine having to show up in the case of your friends’ murders, for the suspect?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright