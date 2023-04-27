Police: Lenoir Man Arrested After Reports Of Local High School Students Overdosing On Marijuana Vape Pens
LENOIR, N.C. — Police say they arrested a Lenoir man after investigating several overdoses involving local high school students who all reported using similar vape pens prior to overdosing.
Police say they identified the suspect as 20-year-old Cameron Beaver. The investigation led officers to executing a search warrant at Beaver’s home on SW Main Street in Lenoir. Officers say they found 174 THC vape pens, 350.4 grams of marijuana, and $17,424 inside the home, according to a news release.
Police say the drugs have an approximate street value of $10,000. Beaver’s bond was set at $60,500.
“The seizure and arrest in this case will have a significant impact in the availability of such drugs to the young people in the City of Lenoir and Caldwell County. The Officers involved in this investigation showed
dedication for doing everything possible to protect the next generation of young people in our community. The Lenoir Police Department will continue to do everything in its power to safeguard our children and will
stop at nothing to make sure the individuals responsible for selling drugs to anyone, especially kids, are punished to the fullest extent of the law,” says Chief Brent Phelps.