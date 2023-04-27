Police: Lenoir Man Arrested After Reports Of Local High School Students Overdosing On Marijuana Vape Pens

1/2

LENOIR, N.C. — Police say they arrested a Lenoir man after investigating several overdoses involving local high school students who all reported using similar vape pens prior to overdosing.

Police say they identified the suspect as 20-year-old Cameron Beaver. The investigation led officers to executing a search warrant at Beaver’s home on SW Main Street in Lenoir. Officers say they found 174 THC vape pens, 350.4 grams of marijuana, and $17,424 inside the home, according to a news release.

Police say the drugs have an approximate street value of $10,000. Beaver’s bond was set at $60,500.