“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Red Table Talk Gets Canceled & Don Lemon Speaks Out

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s ” Talk, Truth, Tea”, Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” gets canceled. Meta made a decision to cancel its Facebook original programming. “Red Table Talk” is currently looking for other distributors.

Former CNN anchor, Don Lemon walked the red carpet at the Time 100 Gala on Wednesday. While on the red carpet a reporter asked him about his plans now that he is no longer with CNN. Lemon said that he plans to spend his time on a boat at the beach this summer. He added that he is thankful to be in a position where he does not have to rush to find another job.