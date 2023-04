CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Three high school seniors went on what’s being

called “a rock throwing spree.” They threw a landscaping rock through the windshield while 20-year-old Alexa Bartell was driving and killed her. The kids were arrested and are all facing first degree murder. Does the punishment fit the crime?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright