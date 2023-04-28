BCSO: Burke County Man Arrested And Charged After Stealing Car parts

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. – A man has been arrested and charged after deputies found him in possession of a stolen catalytic converter on April 24th.

Deputies with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office say they conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of US 64 and Propst Road.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Joshua Pearson. While conducting the stop, investigators say they noticed a catalytic converter in the backseat of Pearson’s car. After searching the vehicle, Sheriffs say their suspicion was confirmed.

Pearson was arrested and charged with felony possession of a catalytic converter removed from a motor vehicle. Pearson is currently in the Burke County Jail with a secured bonded of 5,000.

No further details.