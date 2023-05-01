Wind Advisory in Effect for Mountains

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







A Wind Advisory has been issued for the mountains and northern foothills through 8 am Tuesday. An upper-level low-pressure system over the great lakes will not only keep temperatures cool to start the month, but it will keep conditions breezy.

Winds out of the northwest 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph will be possible for the highest elevations. It will remain windy through mid-week with gusts of 40-50 mph possible through Wednesday evening before the upper-level low begins to move off the east coast.

A Lake Wind Advisory is also in effect for Chesterfield and Lancaster counties. Winds of 10-20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph will cause choppy conditions for boaters.

Strong winds could bring down tree limbs and cause power outages. Get the latest updates and stay WeatherWise by downloading the WCCB Weather App.