Another Windy Day

AM Headlines:

Wind Advisory expanded to include Piedmont Timing: Noon – 8pm Wind: W 10-20 mph Gusts up to 40mph Impacts: Trees Down and Power Outages

Staying mainly dry and mild today

Winds calm Wednesday

Back to the 70s late week

Scattered showers return this weekend Discussion:

Wind advisory in effect from noon until 8pm across the Piedmont. Gusts 40-50 mph will be possible, with the strongest gusts across the mountains. Temps will warm into the upper 60s today with highs near 70 this afternoon. Clouds will fill in with isolated sprinkles possible. Winds will begin to calm Wednesday as the upper-level low over the Great Lakes begins to move off the east coast. Partly cloudy skies with highs reaching the mid-60s during the afternoon. High pressure will keep things warm and dry late week with highs reaching the low 70s. A warm front will lift across the region late Friday into Saturday bringing rain chances back to the area. Seasonable highs return Monday as temps climb back into the upper 70s as high pressure once again takes control of the region and an omega-blocking pattern sets up, keeping the weather quiet into the early part of next week.