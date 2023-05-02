Gofundme For Samantha And Aric Hutchinson Soars Past Original Goal

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – People have so many feelings about what happened to newlyweds Sam and Aric Hutchinson and his family. There is a Gofundme set up by the groom’s mother who was hoping to raise $100,000 to help pay medical bills and funeral costs. At our last check, more than half a million dollars and counting has been raised. Has Gofundme become the new condolence call? Is it a way for people to cope when something tragic happens, even if they don’t know anyone involved?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright