Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Lower Child Support

Monday morning, Hunter Biden, lead by police officers, took the back door into an Arkansas court room.

Biden wants to get the amount he pays in support, for a child he doesn’t acknowledge, lowered due to what he calls “a substantial material change in financial circumstances.” That claim made the mother go after all of hunter’s financial documents.

The attorney representing the four-year-old girl’s mom is pushing back hard.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright