“Talk, Truth, Tea”: Bravo Ready To Reboot RHONY & Luke Bryan Serves Up Serious Face

HOLLYWOOD, CA– In this morning’s “Talk, Truth, Tea”, Bravo has decided to bring back the Real Housewives of New York. The show will have a different cast. But, Cohen promises they will be just as loud and troublesome as their previous counterparts. The show will air on July 16th. The cast was already introduced at BravoCon last year.

Country crooner, Luke Bryan is getting some side eye for the way he looks. Fans are reacting to a side by side shot of him from 2008 and 2023. Some are accusing him of having some work done. So now there is a huge debate over whether the singer simply has good genes or a good doctor.