Up ‘n Adam: Stargazer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Adam Wurtzel took a trip to the Charlotte Cirque & Dance Center to learn how to do some of the circus stunts seen in the show Stargazer.

First, Adam met Stargazer’s director, Caroline Calouche, to learn more about the show, and the origins of the dance/circus/roller derby hybrid. Throughout the morning, with the help of performers Cyara and Javier, “Up ‘n Adam” demonstrated the Lyra Hoop, the German Wheel, and got into the roller derby fun complete with his own set of blades.

Performances of Stargazer begin Thu 5/4 at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Booth Playhouse and run through Sun 5/7. Tickets are available HERE.