Cooler and Breezy Wednesday

AM Headlines:

Cooler w/ NW breeze today

Weak high pressure will lead to a brief warm-up late week

Best rain chances are late Friday – Saturday

Warmer into next week Discussion:

Cooler today with a northwest breeze. Highs will reach the mid-60s with afternoon clouds. Winds will finally die down through the day. Weak high pressure will keep things warm and dry through the end of the work week. Temps will reach the low to mid-70s — still slightly below average, but comfortable. A boundary will bring rain chances back to the region late Friday into Saturday. FUN (OR NOT SO FUN) FACT: It rained every weekend in April and has rained all but 4 weekends since January 1st. Temps will be cooler Saturday with clouds locking in place — expect highs to only reach the low to mid-60s. We’ll begin a warming trend on Sunday. Temps will reach the mid-70s. Even warmer going into next week with highs reaching the low to mid-80s. We’ll be watching for the return of scattered showers if a low can come together along the east coast. Otherwise, expect a much warmer week next week.