FBI Searching For Felon After Escaping Jail | $50,000 Cash Reward Offered

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The FBI is searching for Alder Sotelo after escaping jail on the morning of Sunday, April 30th.

Sotelo was seen on surveillance video climbing a fence and escaping from the Piedmont Regional Jail in Farmville Virginia. Sotelo was being held on federal weapon charges at the time of his escape according to a news release. He was also charged with the murder of a sheriff’s deputy in Wake County, North Carolina, in August of 2022.

Sotelo has ties with North Carolina and Mexico, he may be driving a 2000 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

Stoelo should be considered armed and dangerous.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Sotelo on May 1st. The FBI is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Sotelo.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.