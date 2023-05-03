Johnston YMCA In NoDa To Close Following Sale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Johnston YMCA in NoDa is expected to close by the end of the year. The property along North Davidson Street was sold to a developer for an undisclosed amount of money. Officials have not released development plans at this time.

In a statement to WCCB, leaders say the decision was difficult but necessary.

Residents are scared developers won’t consider keeping some of the historic trees and green areas that are currently on the property. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.