CHARLOTTE, N.C. – How would you feel if a 14-year-old child served you alcohol at a restaurant? Wisconsin senators want to pass a bill that “creates a simple solution” to the state’s workforce shortage problems in the food and beverage industry. Good or bad idea?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright