NCHSAA Committee Approves Policy Allowing High School Athletes To Profit Off Their Name, Image, Likeness

RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina High School Athletic Association Committee approves a policy that will allow high school athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). The board met Wednesday, May 3rd and approved a plan that will go into effect on July 1st.

Several other states also have the same policy in place. Additionally, the board talked about adding a shot clock and moving to a final four style format in basketball, and conducting composite tests on softball bats.

The NIL deal comes on the heels of college athletes having the ability to profit off things like their jersey sales and other NIL opportunities. The NCAA approved the college NIL deal in 2021.

Specifics on how the NIL policy will be enforced on the high school level in North Carolina aren’t available at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.