Sunny Skies & Less Wind Thursday
Numerous showers arrive late Friday / early Saturday morning
Alerts:
Frost Advisory for part of the High Country overnight until 8 am Thursday.
Forecast:
Tonight: Clear, cool and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-15 G: 25.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. Rain increases overnight.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Have a wonderful evening!
Kaitlin