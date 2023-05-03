Sunny Skies & Less Wind Thursday

Alerts:

Frost Advisory for part of the High Country overnight until 8 am Thursday.

Forecast:

Tonight: Clear, cool and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Wind: NW 5-15 G: 25.

Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 70s. Rain increases overnight.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a wonderful evening!

Kaitlin