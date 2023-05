CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A real estate mogul out of London admits he and his wife fly in first class, drinking their tea with crumpets, while their kids are slumming it in coach with their nanny. He says they need to earn it like he did! Are you into the mogul’s parenting?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright