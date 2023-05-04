Star Wars Day: Making Princess Leia Cupcakes

CHARLOTTE, NC — May the Fourth Be With You. Rising makes Princess Leia cupcakes in honor of Star Wars Day.

How To Make Star Wars Princess Leia Cupcakes:

Make cupcakes according to the directions on the box (or according to the directions of your recipe).

Generously frost each cupcake with a thin layer of white icing.

Using a thin writing tip (I used a #4) take your black icing, start one side of the hair first, from the center down. (You will want to create a middle part) Add the other side of the hair and then add the eyes.

To make the mouth, use a small amount of the white frosting and add one drop of red food coloring to make pink. You can also use these heart candies to make a cute simple mouth if you have any on hand.

For the hair buns, use a dab of icing to stick Oreos to the sides of the cupcake liner. To get rid of the ‘white line’ from the creamy center of the Oreo simply run a thin layer of black frosting down the center of each Oreo.