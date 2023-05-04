Two 10-Year-Olds Working At Louisville McDonald’s, Sometimes Until 2AM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Two ten-year-old children working at a Louisville McDonald’s were just two of 305 kids found to be working in violation of child labor laws at 62 different McDonald’s locations in a handful of states.

The two ten-year-old kids worked the drive-thru, the register, made food orders, cleaned the restaurant and even worked the deep fryer, according to the U.S. Department Labor. The three franchisees involved in all of the 305 violations now face a combined fine of just over $212,000.

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright