School Strip Searches 8th Grader To Try To Find A Vape Pen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The family of an 8th grader in Detroit is suing her school for violating her Fourth Amendment rights. They claim the 14-year-old was strip searched in the principal’s office, as a coach and counselor looked for a vape pen. The family’s lawyer says they found nothing. On top of that, the school did not get permission from the parents or even tell them before the search. What do you think?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright