Subway Chokehold Case Could Go To Grand Jury Next Week

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Jordan Neely was a 30-year-old man experiencing homelessness who was killed by another man on a NYC subway car. Before he was killed, witnesses say he was yelling about being “fed up and hungry.” He said, “I don’t care if I die, I don’t care if I go to jail. I don’t have any food…I’m done.”

Witnesses say he was behaving erratically, and that passengers became uncomfortable. That’s when 24-year-old retired Marine, Daniel Penny, jumped in and put Neely in a choke hold. A second man helped hold Neely down. Neely died. Should these men have taken the law into their own hands?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright