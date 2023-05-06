Watauga County Woman Dies In Car Crash

BOONE, N.C. – A woman died Friday morning from injuries after driving off the side of the road Monday, May 1st.

Highway patrol responded to a fatal crash in Watauga County on US 421 near Ward Green Road. Troopers say a 2011 Buick Enclave was traveling north on US 421 when the driver, identified as 52-year-old Dena Comer drove off the side of the road, struck a boulder, overturned, and came to rest on the passenger side in a creek.

Comer was transported to Watauga Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, May 4th,

Troopers say Comer was restrained by a seatbelt. The investigation indicates possible impairment as a contributing circumstance in the collision, according to a news release.