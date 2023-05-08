Richard Dreyfuss Says Diversity Policy For Oscars Makes Him “Vomit”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you happen to see actor Richard Dreyfuss, be prepared to hear his latest opinion on the Academy Awards. The Academy has made inclusion and diversity policies mandatory for the Best Picture category. And those rules make the 75-year-old Academy Award winner, well, “vomit.” His words, not ours. And he calls it all “patronizing.” Is he just old and bitter or is he saying out loud what nobody else will?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright