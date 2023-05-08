Some Neighborhoods Reaching 90 Degrees On Tuesday

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy and warm. Lows in the mid 60s.

Tuesday: Summer? Hot and breezy with a chance of showers and storms. The severe threat is isolated and mainly southeast of I-85. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90!

Tuesday Storm Threat: The greatest severe weather threat will be in eastern North Carolina. There is a low chance storms could become strong and produce damaging wind gusts or hail in our area.

Wednesday: Back to average behind the cold front. Sunny and dry. Highs in the upper 70s.

Thursday: Sunny and dry. Highs near 80.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin