Teen Struck By Car While Riding Scooter In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 16-year-old was hit and killed by a car while riding a scooter in Uptown.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives were called to the 300 block of Mint Street on Saturday regarding an accident involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. Officers say, the teen was operating a Bird scooter and was struck by a 2022 Dodge Ram while crossing the street. The teen was transported to Atrium but died on the way to the hospital.

Police have identified the victim as Carlos David Caro Sevilla.

Detectives responding to the crash say, the driver of the Dodge Ram, who was also a juvenile, was attempting to make a right turn on to Mint Street from W Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard. At the same time, the teen on the scooter, entered the crosswalk where the Dodge truck was turning and was struck.

The driver of the truck remained on scene as was screened for impairment and found to not be impaired.

At this time, there are no charges pending for the driver of the Dodge. The investigation is ongoing.