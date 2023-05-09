Woman Who Wrote Children’s Book About Grief Now Charged In Husband’s Murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Another story that proves truth is stranger than fiction. Kouri Richins is a beautiful widow and mother of three from Utah. Last year, she wrote a children’s book about grief when her husband died. Here’s the sick and twisted part: one year later she is now charged with his death. Court documents say he died of a fentanyl overdose from a drink that Kouri mixed for him. What in the world?

