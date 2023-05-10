Babies Born Using DNA From 3 People Using New Technique

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Scientists confirmed a few babies were just born in the United Kingdom using the DNA of three people. It’s still a very experimental technique. Scientists at the Human Fertilization and Embryology Authority say it was the only way those families could have healthy newborns. The first baby born using this technique was in 2016, and that happened was in America.

While the science is very exciting to people who can’t have healthy children due to their own genetics, is this a slippery slope?

