Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Thursday: Sunny and dry. Highs in the low 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 80s.

Weekend: Highs in the upper 80s near 90 both Saturday and Sunday. Widely scattered showers and storms are possible each day, but no washouts for the Piedmont. Rain chances are higher in the Mountains this weekend.

Have a great day!

Kaitlin