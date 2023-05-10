Should Schools Ban Students From Using Cell Phones?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A teacher in Nashville took away his student’s cell phone, and the student fought back and pepper sprayed her teacher. That news broke this week. Schools have had enough of students on their phones, and the distraction and the disruption to actual learning. The Washington Post published an article this week about banning phones in schools. Schools in Ohio, Colorado, Maryland, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Virginia, California and others have already done it. Should schools ban the phones?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright