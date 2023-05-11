5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks California

SACRAMENTO, CA — A strong earthquake rocked California’s capital Thursday evening. The 5.5-magnitude quake’s epicenter is believed to be roughly two miles east of Prattville, CA, or 120 miles northeast of Sacramento. Shaking was felt east into Nevada and as far west as the northeastern portions of the San Francisco Bay Area.

While tremors with magnitudes over 5.0 can usually be felt by all in the immediate vicinity, those under 6.0 generally only cause damage to poor-constructed buildings. No injuries or major damage has been reported.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) registered multiple aftershocks after the original earthquake, which occurred at 4:19 PM local time. The strongest aftershock registered in at a 3.0 magnitude.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) does not believe there is any tsunami threat related to Thursday’s earthquake.