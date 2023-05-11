DIY For Mother’s Day: A Simple Way To Show Your Love For Mom
Getting Crafty With Construction Paper, Glue, And Your Child's Hands For A Special Gift For Mom
CHARLOTTE, N.C.-
Mother’s Day is right around the corner! Here’s a simple arts & crafts project you can create with your children of any age. I found this simple to do, and a lot of fun spending time with Ava. Although only 6 months old, it is a creative project that involves less cleanup and a more hands on approach with construction paper.
Items Needed:
Construction paper, scissors, glue, and a pencil or pen to trace your child’s hand if they are unable to do it themselves.