DIY For Mother’s Day: A Simple Way To Show Your Love For Mom

Mother’s Day is right around the corner! Here’s a simple arts & crafts project you can create with your children of any age. I found this simple to do, and a lot of fun spending time with Ava. Although only 6 months old, it is a creative project that involves less cleanup and a more hands on approach with construction paper.

Items Needed:

Construction paper, scissors, glue, and a pencil or pen to trace your child’s hand if they are unable to do it themselves.