Healthy Headlines: Midwives And Doulas, What’s The Difference?

CHARLOTTE, NC — Sometimes it takes a village — and childbirth can be one of those times. Expectant mothers have a village of healthcare professionals they can call upon before, during, and after delivery. Among them: midwives and doulas. Who are they? What is the difference between these two roles?

Here to discuss the difference between a midwife and doulas in this week’s Healthy Headlines is Swiyyah Harrington, a certified nurse midwife with Novant Health.

Watch the full interview below: