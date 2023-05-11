School District Bans Backpacks After Kids Bring Guns To School

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Finding a gun in a third grader’s bag was the last straw for the Grand Rapids Public Schools. This was the fourth gun found this school year. The school district is now taking measures into their own hands to ensure safety by banning all backpacks, except for special circumstances which require prior approval. How do you feel about the school taking action?

