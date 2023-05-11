Statesville Convicted Felon Arrested After Fleeing Police

MOORESVILLE, N.C. – A convicted felon was arrested after fleeing police in a multi-city chase on Wednesday, May 11th.

Deputies with the Statesville Police Department say they chased a vehicle near Amity Hill Road early Wednesday morning. After some time officers canceled the chase and informed the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office to be on the lookout for the suspected vehicle, according to a news release.

Soon after, deputies with the Iredell County Police Department say they spotted a vehicle that matched the description on Highway 150.

Deputies say they conducted a traffic stop near Plaza Drive at Norman Station Boulevard.

According to a news release, during the stop, they found an AK Pistol in plain sight in the back seat of the vehicle. While searching a criminal history database, they learned the driver, identified as Keith Lackey, is a convicted felon, deputies say.

Lackey was arrested without incident and transported to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He also received charges from the Statesville Police Department and is being held on a $100,000.00 secured bond.