Subtropical Storm Formed In January, NHC Says

MIAMI, FL — On Thursday, The National Hurricane Center announced after reassessment, the Atlantic had a subtropical storm form at the beginning of the year.

A Nor’easter impacted the east coast in the middle of January. The area of low pressure moved over the warmer waters of the Gulf Stream, allowing the storm to maintain its strength.

While the storm will not be given an official name retroactively, if a tropical depression forms, it will be called Tropical Depression Two.

Since 1851, there have been six documented January storms in the Atlantic. Two of those went on to become hurricanes.