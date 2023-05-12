80-Year-Old School Bus Driver Has Medical Issue, Gets Lost, Crashes, With Kids On Board

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After experiencing a medical issue, an 80-year-old school bus driver became disoriented, and then crashed with 20 elementary school kids on board. This happened in New Jersey on Thursday. The bus never showed up for the start of school, so school staff started looking. They found it about an hour later in a parking lot in another town. Thankfully, none of the kids were injured. Should all senior drivers be required to get retested?

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Gary Brode

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright