Spring Vibes at Freedom Park | PHOTOS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Spring is in full bloom and Charlotte city goers are taking full advantage of the beauty at Freedom Park.

Freedom Park offers 98 acres worth of fun, including grilling areas for celebrations, playgrounds and nature museums for the kids, basketball courts for athletes, and plenty of nature trails for those who want to get active.

Check out this gallery of Freedom Park.

Yogi’s Run with The Zen Den

The Zen Den’s yoga instructor, Loren is asking all her Zen friends to join the party for a quick running workout followed by a calming yoga session on Saturday afternoon.

Author + Photographer: Dee Michel