Best Seller Sundays: Camp North End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re bringing you the best of the best from Camp North End! The 76-acre event venue is packed with all types of goodies.

The up-and-coming space houses everything from food stalls to public art and shops from tons of local vendors. Check out their best-selling items below!

Wentworth & Finn

Bourbon Butter Oatmeal Creme Pie – $8.00

Wednesday – Thursday

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday – Saturday

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Plant Joy

Grilled Greens – House-made tomato jam, Violife feta cheese, tangy Kimchi Ranch, and warmed, garlicky, wilted seasonal greens (like chard, arugula, kale), pressed between two slices of Verdant Bread’s Pullman Loaf. – $12.00

Monday closed

Tuesday closed

Wednesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

Sunday brunch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Blue Barn

Chicken Philly – Local free-range chicken, fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, creamy mozzarella, soft hoagie roll –$13.00

Monday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

La Caseta

Taco Al Pastor – Handmade Corn Tortillas with Adobo Pork, Onions, and Pineapple. Topped with Cilantro, Onion, and Salsa Verde. – $4.49

Monday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Friday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Free Range Brewing Company

My heart and soul – Blackberry Saison 6 %

Sunday • brewery 11a.m. -8 p.m. | bar 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday • brewery 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar closed

Tuesday • brewery 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar closed

Wednesday • brewery 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Thursday • brewery 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Friday • brewery 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. | bar 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Saturday • brewery 11 a.m. – 11 p. m. | bar 11 a.m. – 10 p.m

Lokai

Middle finger ring holder – The Pot Spot vender at Lokal

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday: closed

Tuesday: closed

Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 7. p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Grow

Everyday Oil – Certified Organic and Microbiome-Friendly Skincare for your Whole Body. Organic and Wild-Harvested Botanical Oils that are Balancing, Hydrating, Cleansing, and Nourishing for the Face, Body +Hair. (Everywhere) – $28-$52

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m – 8 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.

Development of Camp North End has been divided into four phases, with phase three wrapping up soon visitors can stay tuned for the completion of phase four. That means more food, more entertainment, and more fun!

Check out upcoming events!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camp North End (@campnorthend)

Author+ Photographer: Dee Michel