Best Seller Sundays: Camp North End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re bringing you the best of the best from Camp North End! The 76-acre event venue is packed with all types of goodies.
The up-and-coming space houses everything from food stalls to public art and shops from tons of local vendors. Check out their best-selling items below!
Wentworth & Finn
Bourbon Butter Oatmeal Creme Pie – $8.00
Wednesday – Thursday
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday – Saturday
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Sunday
10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Plant Joy
Grilled Greens – House-made tomato jam, Violife feta cheese, tangy Kimchi Ranch, and warmed, garlicky, wilted seasonal greens (like chard, arugula, kale), pressed between two slices of Verdant Bread’s Pullman Loaf. – $12.00
Monday closed
Tuesday closed
Wednesday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday 11 a.m – 8 p.m.
Friday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday 11 a.m – 8 p.m.
Sunday brunch 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Blue Barn
Chicken Philly – Local free-range chicken, fire-roasted red peppers, caramelized onions, roasted garlic aioli, creamy mozzarella, soft hoagie roll –$13.00
Monday: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Tuesday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Wednesday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
La Caseta
Taco Al Pastor – Handmade Corn Tortillas with Adobo Pork, Onions, and Pineapple. Topped with Cilantro, Onion, and Salsa Verde. – $4.49
Monday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Tuesday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Wednesday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Thursday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Friday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Saturday 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Sunday 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Free Range Brewing Company
My heart and soul – Blackberry Saison 6 %
Sunday • brewery 11a.m. -8 p.m. | bar 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Monday • brewery 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar closed
Tuesday • brewery 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar closed
Wednesday • brewery 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Thursday • brewery 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. | bar 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Friday • brewery 12 p.m. – 11 p.m. | bar 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Saturday • brewery 11 a.m. – 11 p. m. | bar 11 a.m. – 10 p.m
Lokai
Middle finger ring holder – The Pot Spot vender at Lokal
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Monday: closed
Tuesday: closed
Wednesday: 12 p.m. – 7. p.m.
Thursday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Grow
Everyday Oil – Certified Organic and Microbiome-Friendly Skincare for your Whole Body. Organic and Wild-Harvested Botanical Oils that are Balancing, Hydrating, Cleansing, and Nourishing for the Face, Body +Hair. (Everywhere) – $28-$52
Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Thursday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m – 8 p.m.
Saturday: 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
Development of Camp North End has been divided into four phases, with phase three wrapping up soon visitors can stay tuned for the completion of phase four. That means more food, more entertainment, and more fun!
Check out upcoming events!
View this post on Instagram
Author+ Photographer: Dee Michel