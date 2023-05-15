14 Student Deaths At NC State Prompt Question About Mental Health Assessments

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What’s going on at NC State? 14 kids died over this past school year. The School of Engineering alone lost 7 students, including 3 by suicide. Last November, NC State formed a mental health task force to aid in tackling this issue. Just to get into school, applicants need to have proof of their academic accomplishments, their activities and a physical. Is it time for annual mental health exam as well?

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can call 988. The line is open 24/7, it is free and confidential.

