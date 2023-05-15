5 Injured In Jet Ski Crash Including Children on Mountain Island Lake

1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4







CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department and Mount Holly Fire Department were called to Mountain Island Lake around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in response to a report of two jet skis that had collided.

Officials say 5 people suffered multiple injuries, including children. The patients were transported to the hospital to be treated and are expected to be okay. The cause of the crash has not been released.

The Lucia-Riverbend Fire Department says it has responded to four calls on the lake in four weeks.