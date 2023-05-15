Officials: Concord Officer Cited for Passing Stopped School Bus

(UPDATE: 05/15/23):

A Concord Police Officer has been cited by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for passing a stopped school bus.

The Concord Police Department says, Sergeant Matthew Willet has been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the administrative investigation.

In a video posted to social media, a Concord Police vehicle is seen passing the stopped school bus as a student is exiting the bus. Officials say they spoke with the child’s family to check on her. They were able to speak with the child’s father. A press release about the incident says “The actions of the driver are something no one should do, especially not an officer who is held to a higher standard.”

The investigation is ongoing.

(ORIGINAL STORY: 05/12/23)

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police say an administrative investigation is underway after a video posted on social media shows a marked police cruiser passing a stopped school bus as a student was exiting the bus.

Investigators say they have identified the employee and they are working with Cabarrus County Schools to gather additional information.

Concord Police say they became aware of the video on May 11th. Police say the incident occurred outside the city of Concord. As a result, Cabarrus County Schools will follow standard protocol and will refer the traffic violation to the appropriate law enforcement agency.