Sheriff: Former Teacher Arrested For Violating Court Order To Stay Away From Sexual Assault Victim

STATESVILLE, N.C. – A former Iredell-Statesville School District teacher is facing additional charges after investigators say she violated a court order to stay away from a juvenile she has been accused of sexually assaulting.

Elizabeth Suzanne Bailey, 37, of Statesville, was arrested on Saturday, May 13 and charged with violation of pretrial release. According to Sheriff Darren Campbell, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block Of Mocksville Highway after receiving word of a traffic accident. As stated in the official release, there were three individuals in the car, two juveniles and Bailey. Investigators say Bailey admitted she had been drinking at the time of the accident. The two juveniles fled the scene but one was found and returned to where the accident had occurred, Lieutenant C. Little stated.

The driver of the vehicle was found at their residence after Lieutenant C. Little determined that they had an outstanding Juvenile Secure Custody Order. They would be transported to the Alexander County Detention Center.

Bailey was taken into custody due to violating a court order where she was to stay away from one of the juveniles that was in the vehicle, according to Campbell. This order stems from past charges that Bailey was charged with since 2022:

On August 1, 2022: Bailey was charged with felony statutory rape of a child 15 or younger, Felony indecent liberties with a child, and felony sex offense with a student.

On August 8, 2022: Bailey was then charged with felony statutory rape with a child under 15 and a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

On September 2, 2022: Bailey was charged with 19 charges. These include nine counts of misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, nine counts of felony intimidating or interfering with a states witness, and misdemeanor violation of pre-trial release conditions.

Bailey faced Iredell County District Court Judge Christine Underwood on May 15th. Judge Underwood amended the bond to strike $750,000 bond issued by the magistrate. Bailey is to remain under a posted bond from October 2022. She is being released from custody on this new charge without posting any additional bond for violating a pre-trial release order for the second time.